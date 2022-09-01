Search

01 Sept 2022

Dundalk Court: Man arrested in relation to drugs probe remanded

Dundalk Court: Man arrested in relation to drugs probe remanded

01 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

One of two men arrested after six kilos of suspected cocaine were found following a speed stop on the M1 motorway, was further remanded in custody at the vacation sitting of Dundalk district court last week.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told Judge Alan Mitchell the case involves a substantial investigation and the file is expected to be sent to the DPP within the next two weeks. A previous court sitting heard the drugs - with an estimated street value of over €420,000, were allegedly recovered from a silver BMW which was stopped by a member of the Roads Policing Unit after it was detected driving at 157kph.

Jake Smith (23) of Deanstown Green, Finglas, Dublin 11 is one of two men charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale or supply at Mooremount, Dunleer on June 13th last. After Sgt. McGovern said the investigating garda expected the file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the next week or two, Judge Mitchell said he expected progress to be made on the next court date.

He further remanded the defendant in custody to appear by video link at Dundalk district court on September 7th, and explained the defendant the case was likely to be marked peremptory against the State in roughly four weeks time if that does not occur. That means that the State is facing the charges being struck out after that.

