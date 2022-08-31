Dundalk Court: Man charged with falsely imprisoning a woman

Two further charges have been brought against a 41 year old man accused of being involved in an aggravated burglary in Dundalk.

Catalin Jimi Munteanu with an address unknown, had originally been charged with having a knife in his possession during a burglary at a house at Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, on May 15th last. Last Wednesday he was charged with falsely imprisoning a woman and assaulting her, causing harm which Judge Alan Mitchell heard allegedly occurred during the same incident.

The vacation sitting of Dundalk district court was told by Court Presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Court, but has consented to a send forward on a signed guilty plea, should that arise.

The court heard the defendant made no reply when both charges were put to him after caution and his solicitor confirmed that no application was being made for bail.

Judge Mitchell further remanded the accused in custody to next Wednesday for service of a book of evidence, when a co-accused who is also charged with aggravated is also due to appear.