31 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 31 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 Aug 2022 10:04 AM

The death has occurred of George Elliott of The Crescent, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Duffy), son of the late George and Mary, much loved father of Stephen and dear brother of Dymphna, Rosemary and Marion. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter-in-law Noeleen, grandson Darragh, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
 
Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 3pm-6pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.40am to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Fearon (née Connolly) of Cloch Mór Cottages, Knocknagoran, Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Also by her brothers Larry, Brian, and Pat and sister Bernie. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Carmel. Also by her sisters-in-law Margaret and Margaret Rose, nephew Owen, niece Margaret and all her other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 1:00 pm for friends and family to call. Removal on Wednesday evening at 6:40pm to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Evening Prayers at 7:00pm. Funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11:00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine Hanrahan (née Cawley) of Brookfield Meadows, Banbridge, Down / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Craigavon Area Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jimmy, daughter of John Bernard (Bernie) and the late Margaret (Cherryvale, Bay Estate), much loved mother of Johnny, Margaret, Mary, Kathlyn, Nellieann and Martin and dear sister of Helen, Barney, Winnie, William, Margaret, Michael, John, Christine and Mary. She will be so missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, father, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 2pm-5pm on Wednesday, with removal on Wednesday to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Evening Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace


 


 


 

Local News

