Missing Louth teenager located safe and well

Missing Person Jade Rolon, aged 16 years who was missing from Drogheda, Co. Louth since Wednesday 24th August, 2022 has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance, in the matter.
