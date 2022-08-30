Louth Leaving Certificate students offered free online learning support

The next crop of Louth Leaving Certificate students has been offered a week of free online learning support. The Tuition Centre, one of the country’s leading online learning support providers for secondary students is offering a week of free tuition from Monday next, September 5, for the Leaving Certificate class of 2023.

The Tuition Centre has pioneered online learning support for secondary school students. Over 1,000 Leaving Certs availed of its online support in 2022.

To allow secondary school students sample the benefits of its tuition, free online learning support in all of their subjects will be available for the week beginning September 5. The Centre will also host a free goal-setting webinar workshop for Leaving Certificate students on Saturday, September 10 at 10.00am.

The webinar will explore innovative goal setting principles to prepare students for the year ahead and examine mapping out an ideal week in terms of behaviours and activities to enable success, while maintaining a study-life balance.

The workshop will be facilitated by accomplished author, athlete, motivational keynote speaker and goal setting coach, Gerry Duffy, famed for running 32 marathons in 32 days.

Since its inception in 2020, The Tuition Centre has emerged as a leader in the Irish education sector, thanks to its innovative, time saving and cost-effective supplementary exam support for secondary school students. Its support classes are available both live, and as recordings, and provide access to supplementary exercises and study notes. It stands alone in providing nationwide accessibility to high quality classes and resources at an affordable price.

Using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre has democratised the sector, allowing secondary school children access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable due to time, geographical and cost constraints. Students have access to recordings of classes right up to the June exams.

“Supplementary classes providing student support are now an accepted part of the Irish secondary education narrative, complementing the work of schools,” said Eoghan O’Leary, Head of Maths at The Tuition Centre.

“Effectively, using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre allows access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable. The pandemic has quickly advanced the concept of online learning. Many Leaving Certificate students take a subject not taught to them in school, and often, online support is the logical choice.”

The Tuition Centre is partnered with Examcraft, which, for over 25 years, has provided mock examination papers to Irish schools, becoming the leading provider of mock examination papers in the country. Further information is available at thetuitioncentre.ie.