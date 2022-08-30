Dundalk band The Corrs set to reunite for one night only

The Corrs
World renowned Dundalk band The Corrs are set to reunite for what is billed as a one time only gig in Australia.
The concert is set to take place this November at Hope Estate in the heart of NSW’s Hunter Valley wine country where they will be joined by Wet Wet Wet and Ben Lee.
The quartet last performed at the Royal Albert Hall five years ago and while the possibility of the siblings touring again has been muted, nothing has yet materialised.
While all have gone on to pursue solo ventures, lead singer Sharon Corr told the Sun she felt “the beautiful setting” in Australia will give them an opportunity to “start things fresh”.
