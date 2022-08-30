Search

30 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 30 August 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 30 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

30 Aug 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of John Drury of Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital, surrounded by his family. John (in his 97year) much loved husband of Lillian (nee Rowntree) dear father of Joan, Cyril and Shirley, grandfather of Michael, Clare and John and brother of Archie. John will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter’s, grandchildren, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Fionnula, brother, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. House private please. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Vincent (Vinnie) Heeney of Monascriebe, Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Trinity Care, St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Predeceased by his parents Gerard & Hannah, sisters May & Rosaleen and his dear brother and friend Pat. Vinnie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his brother-in-law Peter Mc Cartney, nieces Hannah, Majella, Claire & Brighid, nephews John, Gerard & Gareth, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved him. 

Reposing at his home on Tuesday afternoon between between 2 o’clock & 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 via The Annies arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry. Thereafter to Brid-a-Crinn Cemetery for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Isabelle Larkin (née Kohlstetter) of Stamanaran, Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 29 August 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Balingen Germany. Very deeply regretted by her husband Paul, parents Siegfried and Susanne, sister Stephanie, mother and father in law Theresa and Brian, sister in law Theresa and her husband David, nephews Paul and Oisin, niece Leah, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm. House private on Wednesday and Thursday. Funeral service on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace


 

