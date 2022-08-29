Marshes sponsors Dundalk U-14 soccer squad

The Dundalk schoolboys’ under-14 representative soccer squad, with Sean Farrell, manager at Marshes Shopping Centre
Marshes Shopping Centre has said it is delighted to sponsor kitbags for Dundalk schoolboys’ under-14 representative soccer squad.
The squad, which had a delayed coming together in April, due to a delay caused by the pandemic, performed admirably at the annual Schoolboys’ Football Association of Ireland Kennedy Cup tournament in Limerick in June, and the Galway Cup, one of Europe’s premier youth tournaments, in August.
The squad is drawn from a number of local clubs including Ardee Celtic, Ardee Utd, Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Utd, Quay Celtic and Shamrocks.
Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk has, in 17 years, grown to become the north east’s premier retail destination.
The Dundalk schoolboys’ under-14 representative soccer squad, with Sean Farrell, manager at Marshes Shopping Centre
Dr Kerry McCall Mangan director of the British Council The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko and Fergal KIlkenny St Louis at the opening of the International School's
Dr Conor Kerley with his parents Arthur and Josephine at the launch day seminar for his Phytaphix products in the Nursing Building in DkIT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.