29 Aug 2022

Ukrainian Ambassador opens exhibition in Dundalk Gaol

Dr Kerry McCall Mangan director of the British Council The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko and Fergal KIlkenny St Louis at the opening of the International School's

Reporter:

Jason Newman

29 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland officially opened the ‘War Postcards’ exhibition and commended all who participated in this creative exchange project. Ambassador Larysa Gerasko spoke of the harrowing situation facing many Ukrainians and told of the ‘bunker art’ that she has in her office – a sad reminder of the young children who are affected by the war and are using art as a form of expressing the unthinkable.

She was very appreciative of the solidarity many of the students showed with her country through their artwork.

In total, over 80 invited guests attended the opening. It was great to see several teachers and students from participating schools on the night; including students and teachers from St Louis Secondary School, Newbridge Integrated College and the teacher from Morna International College, Spain.

Project Coordinator, Fergal Kilkenny, was very appreciative to all who travelled distance to attend the official opening and celebrate the students work. 

The country director of the British Council, Dr Kerry McCall Magan, and Marie Therese Kilmartin, head of the Le Cheile Schools Trust also made the journey from Dublin to attend the event.

"I would like to thank all those who have engaged with us over the course of this project which culminated in the 'War Postcards' exhibition. It is very heartening to see such interest in this project from various people in different sectors, be it industry or the wonderful links we have established with the Ukrainian and British embassies.

"The project was initiated to enhance student voice on the issue of war, and such excellent engagement from all schools in Ireland, the UK and Spain, sends a strong united message from our young people/ artists. A message of compassion, solidarity, hope and peace."

