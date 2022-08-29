Search

29 Aug 2022

Louth County Council partner with Junior Achievement Ireland to deliver educational workshops

Louth County Council partner with Junior Achievement Ireland to deliver educational workshops

Elaine O’Brien Lynch (JAI), Joan Martin (Chief Executive at Louth County Council) pictured with LCC volunteers, Pamela Dagg, Siobhain Carroll, Wayne Macken, Riona McCoy and Susan Murphy.

Reporter:

Jason Newman

29 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Volunteers from Louth County Council and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), have once again joined together to inspire over 200 students in 7 schools across the region to reach their potential, through a series of interactive programmes.

The partnership, now in its 19th year, aims to empower students to shape their own future through a positive role model from the world of work.

In the past academic year, volunteers from the Local Authority have implemented the programme in 3 primary schools, namely: St Pauls S.N.S Drogheda, Ardaghy N.S and Knockbridge N.S. At this level, these hands-on learning workshops teach children how they can impact the world around them as individuals, workers and consumers.

The programme continues right through to secondary school, preparing students for their future careers through entrepreneurship, employability, financial literacy and STEM programmes.

Louth County Council staff visited four secondary level schools: Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School Drimnagh, St. Louis Secondary School Dundalk, Colaiste Ris Dundalk, and St. Vincent’s Secondary School Dundalk.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council, said:

“For 19 years, Louth County Council has supported this programme and staff members thoroughly enjoy and value their work with local schools. I am appreciative of staff that volunteer and continue to represent the Local Authority in such a positive manner.”

Louth County Council staff members have been invited to an event to sign up for the next academic year, 2022 – 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media