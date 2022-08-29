Search

29 Aug 2022

Appeal following incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí in Dunleer

Gardaí appealing to the public for assistance

Appeal following incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí in Dunleer

Appeal following incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí in Dunleer

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to the public for assistance following a recent incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí.
 
This incident occurred on Wednesday, 24th August 2022 at approximately 10.30am at a residence in Dunleer, Co.Louth. Two men arrived to a property in the area, in a dark, navy/blue car. One of the men in the car, identified himself as a Garda and asked the homeowner of the property if anyone else was home.
 
This man then requested the homeowner to check his property to see if he was missing any cash. He claimed they had recently arrested two men in the area for stealing a sum of cash.
 
The homeowner then returned to his property to check, but upon doing so, he noticed the second man from the car, running towards the back of his property. The homeowner then closed his door and did not go back outside. The two men fled the scene.

Of the two men involved, one is believe to be aged in his 40s/50s and 6ft tall. He was wearing a dark blue/denim jacket with a grey baseball cap. The other man, is believed to be younger, in his 20s/30s.
The car is described as dark blue/navy with the first two digits from the front white number plate being "LS”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media