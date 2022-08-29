Appeal following incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí in Dunleer

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to the public for assistance following a recent incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí.



This incident occurred on Wednesday, 24th August 2022 at approximately 10.30am at a residence in Dunleer, Co.Louth. Two men arrived to a property in the area, in a dark, navy/blue car. One of the men in the car, identified himself as a Garda and asked the homeowner of the property if anyone else was home.



This man then requested the homeowner to check his property to see if he was missing any cash. He claimed they had recently arrested two men in the area for stealing a sum of cash.



The homeowner then returned to his property to check, but upon doing so, he noticed the second man from the car, running towards the back of his property. The homeowner then closed his door and did not go back outside. The two men fled the scene.

Of the two men involved, one is believe to be aged in his 40s/50s and 6ft tall. He was wearing a dark blue/denim jacket with a grey baseball cap. The other man, is believed to be younger, in his 20s/30s.

The car is described as dark blue/navy with the first two digits from the front white number plate being "LS”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.