29 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 29 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

The death has occurred of Breda Finnegan (née McDonnell) of Currabeg, Ardee, Co Louth

On 27 August 2022, suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Molly and her brother Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Willie, daughters Amanda and Tracy, sons Darren and Barry, daughter-in-law Paula, Tracy's partner Martin, sisters Eileen (McKeown), Monica (O'Brien), Olive (O'Neill), Frances (Ludlow) and Marie (Wherry), grandchildren Lorcan, Mia and Oisín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm and on Wednesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. House private on Thursday morning for removal. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Baby Nina Heffernan of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

Aged 16 months, in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Darling daughter of Laura and Johnny, doted on by brothers Alfie and Charlie, Nina will be so missed by her heartbroken mum and dad, brothers, grandparents Thomas and Sylvia and Eddie and Margaret, aunts Marianne and Janine, uncles Martin, David, Eddie, Paddy, James and Mick and her uncle Peter who will look after her in Heaven. Nina’s cousins and all family and family friends are shattered by her loss but blessed that they had her in their lives.

Mass of the Angels will be celebrated for Nina on Monday, 29th August at 11am in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street (Eircode A91 KW52), followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown (Fatima). Laura and Johnny request that those attending wear colourful clothing. House strictly private. Please respect the family’s wishes that the family home and grandparents home remain private at this time.

The cortège will proceed on foot from Nina's grandparents home in John Street at 10.40 via De La Salle Terrace and Castletown Road to the funeral home. After Mass, the cortège will drive directly via Castletown Road and Bellewsbridge Road to the cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Richard (Don) Mackin of Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor and formerly of Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 26 August 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of Carlingford nursing home. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Bridie, brother Tom and sister Maureen McArdle. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Carol Hughes(London), nieces Donna, Sinead, Lisa and Catherine, nephews Jonathan and Niall, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 2pm to 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am driving to the Church Of The Holy Family arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. Family flowers only and no mass cards please.

May he rest in peace


 

