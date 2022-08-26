Louth County Council seize 18 neglected dogs discovered in terrible conditions

As part of strategic measures to tackle the ongoing problem of illegal puppy farming across Co. Louth, this week Louth County Council’s Dog Control Unit seized 18 dogs at a rural address in the county.

The animals, now under the care of the Council’s animal compound, were subjected to poor living conditions, with limited access to food and water.

All 18 puppies have now been vaccinated, micro-chipped and properly registered with the local authority.

The dogs, who were mainly Cocker Spaniels and Dachshunds, some of the so called “designer breeds” are undergoing continual assessment.

Garrett Shine, Louth County Council Veterinary Officer, said:

“Beware of buying a dog online and never meet someone off-site. Always insist on seeing where the animal has been living.

"All properly registered kennels have to be assessed by the local authority, so members of the public should check the register before acquiring their dog to ensure the welfare of animals in that establishment is up to standard.

"Every puppy over 8 weeks must be micro-chipped by law, so be sure to check the database for your animal's details. As always, our advice to the public is to check the pound first, since there are always dogs seeking new homes.”

All members of the public are encouraged to check the official list of registered sellers before buying a dog, which can be viewed here: https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/d3af4-new-rules- on-the-sale-supply-and- advertising-of-pet-animals/# list-of-sellers-and-suppliers- of-pet-animals-who-have- registered-with-the- department-of-agriculture- food-and-the-marine