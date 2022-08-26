Search

26 Aug 2022

Louth County Council seize 18 neglected dogs discovered in terrible conditions

Louth County Council seize 18 neglected dogs discovered in terrible conditions

Some of the dogs seized

Reporter:

Jason Newman

26 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

As part of strategic measures to tackle the ongoing problem of illegal puppy farming across Co. Louth, this week Louth County Council’s Dog Control Unit seized 18 dogs at a rural address in the county.

The animals, now under the care of the Council’s animal compound, were subjected to poor living conditions, with limited access to food and water.

All 18 puppies have now been vaccinated, micro-chipped and properly registered with the local authority.

The dogs, who were mainly Cocker Spaniels and Dachshunds, some of the so called “designer breeds” are undergoing continual assessment.

Garrett Shine, Louth County Council Veterinary Officer, said:

“Beware of buying a dog online and never meet someone off-site. Always insist on seeing where the animal has been living.

"All properly registered kennels have to be assessed by the local authority, so members of the public should check the register before acquiring their dog to ensure the welfare of animals in that establishment is up to standard.

"Every puppy over 8 weeks must be micro-chipped by law, so be sure to check the database for your animal's details. As always, our advice to the public is to check the pound first, since there are always dogs seeking new homes.”

All members of the public are encouraged to check the official list of registered sellers before buying a dog, which can be viewed here: https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/d3af4-new-rules- on-the-sale-supply-and- advertising-of-pet-animals/# list-of-sellers-and-suppliers- of-pet-animals-who-have- registered-with-the- department-of-agriculture- food-and-the-marine

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media