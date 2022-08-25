Search

25 Aug 2022

Ardee Educate Together gets green light to proceed to construction

25 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd and Cllr Dolores Minogue have welcomed news that the long awaited Ardee Educate Together School new build has finally been given the green light to proceed to construction. 

The news was received from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, confirming that the project will encompass an eight Classroom School and a four Class SEN Base, which was upgraded from a two classroom SEN base through a revised schedule of accommodation agreed with the Department in 2020. 

Deputy O’Dowd said, “this is fantastic news for the faculty, students and parents and despite the very frustrating delays we are now very close to seeing the first sod being turned on this vital project. I would like to again thank Principal Middleton and the parents council for campaigning and getting this project across the line. 

“I have campaigned for this new build alongside my colleague, Councillor Dolores Minogue, through the Dáil and separately with the council. This new state of the art school that will be available for generations to come and will expand non-denominational choice in the area which is positive news.” 

His Fine Gael colleague, Cllr Minogue added, “this news will be warmly welcomed locally and I have every confidence this new school will address the expanding needs in the area. Its long been recognised that the current site is not fit for purpose and I’m delighted the school finally has the green light to proceed to construction.”

