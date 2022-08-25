Louth had more than 500 births in the first quarter of 2022

There were 519 births in Louth in the 1st Quarter of 2022 according to statistics released by The Central Statistics Office.
The average age of first time mothers in the county in the first quarter was 30.5 compared with a national average of 31.7.
According to the Vital Statistics First Quarter 2022 release, almost half of those babies were born to people outside of marriage or civil partnership (48.9%).
The statistics released today also show the provisional number of deaths of residents in Louth.
Between January and March, 256 people in Louth died.
Of those, 132 were male and 124 female.
The biggest cause of death was cancer (66),followed by circulatory disease (59), Diseases of the Respiratory system (29) and external causes (24).
Covid-19 accounted for 20 deaths in the first quarter of 2022.
Nationally key findings show that:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.