Search

24 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 24 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 24 August 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 24 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Aug 2022 9:59 AM

The death has occurred of Des Casey of Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23 August 2022. Des, Honorary President of Dundalk FC, former President of the FAI, former Vice-President of UEFA, and former Irish Secretary of the TSSA Union, much loved husband of Mary (nee Duffy), dear father of Christine, Anne, Mairead and Paraic, and devoted grandad of Catherine, Rachael, Sam, Michael Desmond, Oisin, Rebekah, Lily, Joe and Tom and brother of Pat Sheils and the late Hugh. 

Des will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, David and Andy, daughter-in-law Mary, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, via Oriel Park. House private at all times. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Caffrey of Mullatee, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosemary, son of the late Peter and Frances and dear father of Antoinette and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Gráinne, grandchildren John, Michael, Louise, Yvonne, Deirdre, Matthew and their partners, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon-10pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.20am, driving, before proceeding on foot from Station House at 10.30am, to St. Michael’s Church, Carlingford, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Kenny of Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Madeleine (nee McCaffrey) and much-loved dad of Lorraine, Audrey and Gordon. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Alice, grandchildren Natasha and Barry, brothers Noel, Thomas and Mick and sisters Rose, Lala, Dolores and Ria.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Keith, Matthew, Abigail and Chloe, brothers Gerard and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-9pm on Tuesday and from 3pm-9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 11.20am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niamh Murphy (née Mackin) of St. Alphonsus' Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of Benny and Lourda, dear sister of David, Ciarán and Caroline and mother of Fenn. She is survived by her son, sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Pauline and Bridget, brother-in-law Tommy, nephew and nieces Hayley, Kelly, Isabelle, Elizabeth and James, grandnephews Freddie and Felix, grandniece Florence, aunts, uncles, close friend Clem, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, St. Alphonsus’ Road from 3pm-7pm on Wednesday and Thursday . Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery. House private on Friday, please.

May she rest in peace


 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media