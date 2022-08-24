Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 24 August 2022

The death has occurred of Des Casey of Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23 August 2022. Des, Honorary President of Dundalk FC, former President of the FAI, former Vice-President of UEFA, and former Irish Secretary of the TSSA Union, much loved husband of Mary (nee Duffy), dear father of Christine, Anne, Mairead and Paraic, and devoted grandad of Catherine, Rachael, Sam, Michael Desmond, Oisin, Rebekah, Lily, Joe and Tom and brother of Pat Sheils and the late Hugh.

Des will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, David and Andy, daughter-in-law Mary, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, via Oriel Park. House private at all times. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Caffrey of Mullatee, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosemary, son of the late Peter and Frances and dear father of Antoinette and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Gráinne, grandchildren John, Michael, Louise, Yvonne, Deirdre, Matthew and their partners, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon-10pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.20am, driving, before proceeding on foot from Station House at 10.30am, to St. Michael’s Church, Carlingford, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Kenny of Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Louth



Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Madeleine (nee McCaffrey) and much-loved dad of Lorraine, Audrey and Gordon. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Alice, grandchildren Natasha and Barry, brothers Noel, Thomas and Mick and sisters Rose, Lala, Dolores and Ria.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Keith, Matthew, Abigail and Chloe, brothers Gerard and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm-9pm on Tuesday and from 3pm-9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 11.20am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niamh Murphy (née Mackin) of St. Alphonsus' Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of Benny and Lourda, dear sister of David, Ciarán and Caroline and mother of Fenn. She is survived by her son, sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Pauline and Bridget, brother-in-law Tommy, nephew and nieces Hayley, Kelly, Isabelle, Elizabeth and James, grandnephews Freddie and Felix, grandniece Florence, aunts, uncles, close friend Clem, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, St. Alphonsus’ Road from 3pm-7pm on Wednesday and Thursday . Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery. House private on Friday, please.

May she rest in peace









