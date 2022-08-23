Water disruption in parts of Dundalk this Thursday
Irish Water says that due to essential leak repairs, customers in St Nicholas Avenue Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Thursday 25 August 2022 between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
Irish Water says that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. It also requests that customers notes that, as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
See water.ie for updates on this and other water outages or issues in the area.
