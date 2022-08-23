Dundalk Court: Burglary cases sent to Circuit Court

Two men accused of being involved in an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, are to have their cases dealt with at Circuit Court level.

The vacation sitting of Dundalk District Court was last week told, that the DPP has directed both defendants be prosecuted on indictment. Catalin Jimi Munteanu (41) is charged with having a knife in his possession during a burglary at a house at Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, on May 15th last and his 21 year old co-accused Cosmin Mihai is charged with being in possession of a metal baton during the alleged incident.

Both men - who appeared via videolink, have addresses unknown. In addition to informing Judge Alan Mitchell that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has directed trial on indictment, Court Presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said a further two charges are to be brought against both accused and she was requesting that they be produced in person before the court on their next adjourned date.

Judge Mitchell remanded Mr. Munteanu in custody for a week, noting the clock had started ticking in terms of the service of the book of evidence. Mr. Mihai had his case adjourned for two weeks and was also further remanded in custody.