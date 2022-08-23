Search

23 Aug 2022

New STEM at Dundalk IT on track for completion

New Science Technology Engineering and Maths extension being constructed at DkIT

New STEM at Dundalk IT on track for completion

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) says it is thrilled to report that its new 1,300 sqm Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) extension is on track for completion by early 2023.

DkIT says that this important capital investment in the Institute will allow it to transform its existing facilities into a state-of-the-art STEM centre of excellence on campus. The new facility, with new laboratory provisions in analytical and pharmaceutical science, food technology, molecular biology, cell culture, biotechnology and agriculture/environment, will benefit all learners, it says. This new STEM Building is being constructed on the eastern side of the existing DkIT North Building and will provide extra laboratory spaces for additional STEM students.

Edel Healy, Head of School of Health & Science Said: "DkIT are completely committed to STEM as its one of the fastest growing industry sectors both locally and nationally. With this investment we plan to significantly increase capacity on Life Science and Agri-Food programmes, helping us to meet the growing demand from employers in our region for high-quality graduates in this area.

"Our region has been identified by the Government as an area of strategic importance in terms of regional development and strong growth over the next 10 years and we believe this new state of the art facility will expedite this growth."

 

