23 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 23 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Aug 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Siobhan Stewart of Ocean Wave, Galway City, Galway and formerly of Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at home on Monday 22 August after a short illness bravely borne with her loving family by her side. Pre-deceased by her cherished brother Ronan. Dearly loved daughter of Breege and Michael (Mickey) Stewart and sister of Clodagh, Niamh and Ciara.

Deeply mourned and very sadly missed by her parents and sisters, brothers-in-law Darren, Ken and John, her adored nieces and nephews Sadhbh and Óisín, Cathal, Laoise, Rian and Síofra, Aoife, Ronan, Sean, Maeve and Conor, her uncles and aunts, cousins in particular Jacqueline, Gabriel, Kieran and Catríona, the extended Stewart and Harney family, wonderful neighbour Ann and all her friends in particular Maureen, Karen and Ber. 

Reposing at Ciara’s home in Barna on Tuesday 23 August from 5 pm to 7 pm Reposing again at the family home in Dundalk on Wednesday 24 August from 4 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at St. Fursey's Church, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, in advance of Requiem Mass on Thursday 25 August at 11 am. Following Mass Siobhan will be laid to rest alongside her beloved brother Ronan in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, memorial donations if desired to the Galway Hospice.

May she rest in peace

