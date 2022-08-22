Four taken to hospital following Louth crash

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision at Drumgooles Cross, Collon, Co. Louth at 11.20am yesterday.
A man in 70s, a woman in her 50s and 2 men in their 30s were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogeda for treatment.
There injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Investigations are ongoing.
To mark the centenary of the assassination of Michael Collins on 22 August 1922, Kilmainham Gaol Museum is displaying a number of very significant artefacts connected with Collins.
