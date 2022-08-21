Louth registers just 77 Covid cases last week

Coronavirus Covid-19
Louth has registered 77 cases of Covid 19 in the past week to 13th August according to the latest weekly Covid report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
The figures give Louth an incidence rate of 59.7 per 100,000, one of the lowest in the country and significantly down from the previous rate of 114.8 per 100,000 the week before.
Nationally, Weastmeath, Kilkenny and Tipperary have the highest incidence rate and the lowest incidence rates are in counties Dublin, Wicklow and Monaghan.
The median age of those testing positive in Louth was 47.
The figures come with the proviso that they do not account for home antigen tests recorded as positive on the HSE website and only include positive PCR tests.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.