Dundalk rallies to support fill-a-bus appeal for Meals on Wheels

There was a fantastic local response to Bus Éireann’s third annual appeal in support of Meals on Wheels Dundalk last Thursday at Dundalk bus station.
The local community were out in force all day and over 1,600 donations were received, exceeding all expectations.
Bus Éireann said it is extremely grateful to the people of Dundalk for all the donations that will be going directly to the people who need them most in the local community.
Members of the public donated non-perishable goods including household items such as tin foil and cooking oil to help with the cost of providing the Meals on Wheels Service across Dundalk.
Meals on Wheels Dundalk was established in 1972 and supports the vulnerable, elderly and housebound in the area with 240 meals every week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.