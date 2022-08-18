Louth/Meath branch of suicide bereavement charity HUGG offers services to local people

The Louth/Meath branch of HUGG a national suicide bereavement charity HUGG which provides a free, safe and confidential environment where those bereaved by suicide can share their experiences and feelings, and receive and offer support to each other.

All of HUGG’s peer support groups are led by people with lived experience of suicide.

HUGG focuses on “postvention”, a specific form of intervention which is conducted after a suicide in recognition of the increased risk of suicidal ideation among the bereaved friends and family.

Meath/Louth locals Sarahmarie Kerr and Alan Martin participated in HUGG’s comprehensive facilitator training programme last year and have been facilitating HUGG Meath/Louth peer support group since last November.

Both have experience of suicide, a requirement of becoming a HUGG facilitator.

This ensures a better understanding and appreciation of the emotions and trauma group attendees may be going through.

Reflecting on why she signed up to be a HUGG facilitator, Sarahmarie stated,

“I lost my brother Dylan to suicide in 2011. I wanted to get involved with HUGG as I was drawn to the vision and work of the charity - their commitment to support those bereaved by suicide.

“Death by suicide hits different. Knowing you are in a safe, confidential space with others with a shared bond & lived experience is incredibly comforting and invaluable.

“Being able to talk openly with others who understood my grief was such a relief! There is a great sense of companionship in the support group, It helps to know you are not alone in your journey”.

Alan Martin lost his brother to suicide in 2008 and outlined his reasons for supporting HUGG:

“I decided to get involved with HUGG because when my brother passed, I struggled to come to terms with my grief and did not feel like I had a space to talk openly about my loss.

“HUGG provides that space to those who have lost someone to suicide and enables people to support each other through sharing their own lived experiences”.

Commenting on the Meath/Louth group, Fiona Tuomey, Founder and CEO of HUGG, said:

“We’re delighted to have such capable volunteers as Sarahmarie and Alan, to facilitate HUGG Meath/Louth. We recognise that there is a real need for suicide bereavement support in the region.

“I know it has already greatly benefited the local community here and I hope we can continue recruiting more facilitators in Ulster to extend our services into further counties.”

People can enquire to attend the group through www.hugg.ie or by calling 01 513 4048. The public can support HUGG by: