Search

18 Aug 2022

Louth branch of Network Ireland to hold Disability in Employment event

Louth branch of Network Ireland to hold Disability in Employment and Self Employment event

Reporter:

Jason Newman

18 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Network Ireland are holding a public event at 7.30pm on Thursday 25th August, in Monasterboice Inn (Donegans).

It is a conversation around Disability in Employment and Self Employment and will focus on the support, and options, available to employers and employees. 

The event will be facilitated by Carmel McCarthy, Director, EMS & Associates – Health & Safety Consultants, Auditors and Trainers.

The panel for the evening consists of Professor Thomas M. Cooney, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Technological University Dublin; Denis Kennedy, owner and founder of DK Accessibility and Jane McDermott who works for the Revenue Commissioners in Dundalk and is Disability Access Officer for Dundalk FC. 

Everyone is encouraged to come along and join in the conversation which will focus on the diversity and productivity that those with disabilities bring to the workplace and also explore the different pathways into employment and self-employment. 

The event is free and open to all - to register, go to events.networklouth.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media