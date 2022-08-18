New report details social welfare benefits received in Louth in 2021

Figures released this week by the Department of Social Protection, show that of the 16,903 recipients of a State pension in Louth in 2021, 11,341 were contributory State pensions and 2,488 were non contributory, while 3,048 were Widow’s, Widower’s and Surviving Civil Partners' Contributory Pensions, and 26 were Widow’s, Widower’s and Surviving Civil Partners' Contributory Pensions (Death Benefit).

The Department of Social Protection released its annual Statistical Information on Social Welfare Services report this week, which outlines the statistical data behind the various services provided by the Department. In the report it includes data on the services provided to the public in Louth and the numbers availing of each.

Looking at the main working age income supports provided in Louth last year, 4,245 people received Jobseeker's Allowance and 664 received a Jobseeker's Transitional Payment. 365 received a Supplementary Welfare Allowance and 1,493 received a One-Parent Family payment. 40 people availed of a Farm Assist payment and 970 people received Jobseeker's Benefit.

588 people received Maternity Benefit in Louth, a further nine received Paternity Benefit and 69 received a Parent's Benefit. 2,122 in Louth last year received the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Looking at the main working age employment supports provided to people in Louth in 2021, 618 people were on a Community Employment Programme and 11 were on a Rural Social Scheme. 165 were on a TUS Community Work Placement and 89 received a Back to Work Enterprise Allowance. 227 people in Louth were on a Back to Education Allowance, while four received a Part Time Job Incentive and 88 received a Partial Capacity Benefit. 6,150 people in Louth were on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in 2021. The EWSS figures are based on provisional figures from CSO for the week ending 2nd January 2022.

With regards to the recipients of illness, disability and caring payments, 4,420 people in Louth received a Disability Allowance and 2,748 received a Carer's Allowance. 3,535 received a Carer's Support Grant and 1,637 received Illness Benefit. 436 people in Louth last year received the Enhanced Illness Benefit for Covid-19, while 24 received Injury Benefit and 1,723 received an Invalidity Pension. 110 people received a Carer's Benefit and 1,299 received a Domiciliary Care Allowance.

€2.4 million was spent on the School Meals Programme in Louth during the 2021/2022 academic year, up from €2 million the previous year. Looking at the main child-related payments made in Louth in 2021, 1,688 were on Working Family Payments and 4,762 were in receipt of the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for 8,737 children. 77 received the Back to Work Family Dividend and 18,279 received Child Benefit for 33,549 children. 24 people received a Contributory Guardian's Payment and 21 received a Non-Contributory Guardian's Payment.

5,832 people in Louth were on a Living Alone Allowance in 2021, while 4,202 received an Over 80 Allowance. 45 people were short term recipients of a rent supplement, while a further 48 were long term recipients. 11,459 received an electricity allowance; 1,236 received a gas allowance; 12,902 received a TV licence allowance; 27,440 received free travel and 3,963 people received a telephone support allowance.

1,017 people received dental benefits in Louth in 2021, with 782 receiving optical benefits and a further 27 receiving medical and surgical benefits.

Finally, the estimated expenditure of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Louth last year was €111.6 million and the estimated expenditure of the EWSS was €126.2 million. 16,248 people received the PUP and 16,564 people were on the EWSS