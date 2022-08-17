Dundalk gardai investigate robbery were man was forced to hand over his wallet

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a robbery from a person which occurred around 10pm on Thursday, 11th August along the Dublin Road in Louth.
A man in his 40s was approached by two unknown males who stole property belonging to the man.
It is believed the incident occurred on the DkIT campus where the alleged victim was threatened and forced to hand over his wallet.
No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.
Any witnesses to to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 416
