Search

17 Aug 2022

Irish Water seeking to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plant in Omeath

Planning application lodged with Louth County Council

Irish Water seeking to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plant in Omeath

Irish Water seeking to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plant in Omeath

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

Irish Water are seeking planning permission for an increase in the operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in the Omeath sewerage scheme.

The national water utility has applied for Louth County Council for a development comprising an amendment to a previously granted planning permission, to allow an increase in the operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in the Omeath sewerage scheme, from 1,000 population equivalent as previously granted, to 1,600 population equivalent.

The sites subject of the planning application are located at Drummallagh, which is the location of a wastewater treatment plant and Knockagoran, the location of a pumping station, both in Omeath. According to the application, the proposed increase in operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant requires no infrastructural changes to the currently permitted development.

A decision is due on the application by 5 October with submissions due by 14 September.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media