Irish Water seeking to increase capacity of wastewater treatment plant in Omeath
Irish Water are seeking planning permission for an increase in the operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in the Omeath sewerage scheme.
The national water utility has applied for Louth County Council for a development comprising an amendment to a previously granted planning permission, to allow an increase in the operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in the Omeath sewerage scheme, from 1,000 population equivalent as previously granted, to 1,600 population equivalent.
The sites subject of the planning application are located at Drummallagh, which is the location of a wastewater treatment plant and Knockagoran, the location of a pumping station, both in Omeath. According to the application, the proposed increase in operating capacity of the wastewater treatment plant requires no infrastructural changes to the currently permitted development.
A decision is due on the application by 5 October with submissions due by 14 September.
