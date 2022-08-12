Man arrested in Dundalk for impersonating a garda

Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred on Avenue Road, Dundalk in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 10th August 2022.
A motorist was stopped by an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána.
Gardaí later arrested a man aged in his 20s in relation to this incident.
The man was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been released from custody and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.
