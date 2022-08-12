Search

12 Aug 2022

Louth County Council warns of high road temperatures

Projected Louth Road temperatures of between 45 and 50 degrees

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Louth County Council is warning the public today of high road temperatures with projected Louth Road temperatures of between 45 and 50 degrees expected between 1pm and 5pm today and Saturday.

It says that motorists should be wary of bitumen rising to surface of road as road temperature reaches 50 degrees. The tar then becomes sticky, can attach to tyres and the road surface is more susceptible to damage to heavy wheel loads from HGVs.

However most modern roads in Louth over the last decade have been renewed using enhanced polymer bitumen-based products with 80degree softening point, so much less risk of this occurring in Louth.

Louth County Council Operations are monitoring the roads network at present to determine if any further intervention is required.

