Search

08 Aug 2022

Planning granted for 17 new homes at Armagh Road in Dundalk

Development comprises mix of houses and apartments

Planning granted for 17 new homes at Armagh Road in Dundalk

Planning granted for 17 new homes at Armagh Road in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

Louth County Council have granted planning permission for 17 new homes at the unfinished housing development, Lismullen Grove on the Armagh Road in Dundalk.

OHMG (Rol) Limited have been given the go ahead for the development, which represents the Fourth Phase of the development on the site. A decision is also due on a separate concurrent planning application made to Louth County Council for 36 terraced and semi-detached dwellings comprising the Third Phase of the development on a site to the north-west.

The application for this stage of the development, originally comprised 14 two storey semi-detached dwellings, with photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes of each house. Significant further information received by Louth County on 13 July however, included a revised layout and increased the number of units from 14 to 17 within the residential scheme. The new layout includes four apartments in a three storey apartment block at the entrance to the development.

According to the planning application, vehicular access to the development is via the existing vehicular access to Lismullen Grove off the Armagh Road (R177) and then via the residential estate road known as Alyson's Green and Alyson's Avenue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media