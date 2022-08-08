Planning granted for 17 new homes at Armagh Road in Dundalk
Louth County Council have granted planning permission for 17 new homes at the unfinished housing development, Lismullen Grove on the Armagh Road in Dundalk.
OHMG (Rol) Limited have been given the go ahead for the development, which represents the Fourth Phase of the development on the site. A decision is also due on a separate concurrent planning application made to Louth County Council for 36 terraced and semi-detached dwellings comprising the Third Phase of the development on a site to the north-west.
The application for this stage of the development, originally comprised 14 two storey semi-detached dwellings, with photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes of each house. Significant further information received by Louth County on 13 July however, included a revised layout and increased the number of units from 14 to 17 within the residential scheme. The new layout includes four apartments in a three storey apartment block at the entrance to the development.
According to the planning application, vehicular access to the development is via the existing vehicular access to Lismullen Grove off the Armagh Road (R177) and then via the residential estate road known as Alyson's Green and Alyson's Avenue.
The vandalised vending machine in Blackrock (PHOTO: Blackrock Haggardstown Community Centre Facebook page)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.