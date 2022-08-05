Live sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY AUGUST 5
PREMIER LEAGUE - Crystal Palace v Arsenal on Sky Sports, 8pm
RUGBY LEAGUE - Wigan v Warrington on Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
SPORT - Commonwealth Games on BBC, 8.25am-10.30pm
CRICKET - Ireland v South Africa on BT Sport 2, 6.15pm
GOLF - Wyndham Championship on Sky Sports Golf, 8pm
SATURDAY AUGUST 6
PREMIER LEAGUE - Fulham v Liverpool on BT Sport 1, 12.30pm
RUGBY - South Africa v All-Blacks on Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm
PREMIER LEAGUE - Norwich v Wigan on Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm
PREMIER LEAGUE - Leeds v Wolves on Premier Sports, 3pm
PREMIER LEAGUE - Everton v Chelsea on Sky Sports, 5.30pm
SUNDAY AUGUST 7
CAMOGIE - All-Ireland finals on RTE2, 11.45am-6-15pm
PREMIER LEAGUE - Man Utd v Brighton on Sky Sports, 2pm
PREMIER LEAGUE - West Ham v Man City on Sky Sports, 4.30pm
MOTOGP - British Grand Prix on BT Sport 2, 12.30pm
RUGBY LEAGUE - St Helens v Castleford on Channel 4, 1pm
Craig Doherty, ST Josephs, getting away from Clan Na Gael's Gerard Curran during a recent Div 2 league game in Dromiskin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Joe Adams of Dundalk celebrates with teammate Steven Bradley after scoring his side's third goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match between Dundalk and Longford Town
