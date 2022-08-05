Louth gardai clamp down on HGV drivers using their mobile phone while driving

Yesterday, Louth RPU detected a number of HGV drivers using their mobile phone while driving.
These all occurred on the same stretch of the M1 while traffic was heavy.
Elsewhere, Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Drogheda where they observed the driver of this car using their phone.
They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Drogheda today when they observed the driver of this car using their phone. They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/5w7JagSSgb— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 4, 2022
