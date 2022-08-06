Search

06 Aug 2022

Dundalk Famine Graveyard annual service of remembrance will take place tomorrow

Dundalk Famine Graveyard annual service of remembrance will take place tomorrow

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

Dundalk Famine Graveyard annual service of remembrance will take place at Killally Famine Graveyard on tomorrow, Sunday 7th August at 5pm.

Dundalk Famine Graveyard is one of the most important historical sites in Dundalk and in Co Louth since it was restored over the past number of years by a group of  volunteers in the local area.

Located on the Ardee Road with an access at A91E76N it’s the resting place for over 4000 souls who died between 1850 and 1955 with one witnessing a burial in the graveyard in the 1950s.

Louth TD calls for more support for families struggling with back to school costs

Louth County Council issues August Bank Holiday Road Safety message

Drivers’ users urged not to fight fatigue at the wheel

Most burials came from the local workhouse located on Hilltop on the Ardee Road which was eventually knocked down many years ago, a spokesperson said.

There are no headstones in the graveyard but only some small marker stones marking the mass graves where white crosses stand still marking the graves in this graveyard.

Over the years the graveyard became neglected once the graveyard was closed with vegetation destroying the surrounding graveyard walls that surrounded the graveyard. 

Over the past 20 years they have restored the graveyard walls and the grass surface that covers the grass.

The committee have ensured that a memorial service takes place annually and said that hopefully over the years access to the site which is difficult enough can be improved with better surfaces and signage.

You can access this graveyard via A91E76N or from Mccardles Brewery on the Ardee Road or via the laneway across from Mount Hamilton Hoarding . Access to graveyard via lanegate at A91E76N

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sport

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media