Louth has the lowest weekly Covid incidence rate in the country

Coronavirus Covid-19
Louth has registered 65 cases of Covid 19 in the past week to 30th July according to the latest weekly Covid report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
The figures give Louth an incidence rate of 50.4 per 100,000, the lowest in the country a halving of the previous rate of 102.4 per 100,000 the week before.
Nationally, Sligo, Kilkenny, Carlow and Kerry have the highest incidence rate and the lowest incidence rates are in counties Mayo, Wicklow, Monaghan and Louth.
The median age of those testing positive in Louth was 44.
The figures come with the proviso that they do not account for home antigen tests recorded as positive on the HSE website and only include positive PCR tests.
