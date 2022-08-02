Plans for new 33 metre broadband tower in Ardee

Plans for new 33 meter broadband tower in Ardee
Plans are underway for a new 33 metre broadband tower at Cappocksgreen in Ardee, with a new planning application lodged with Louth County Council.
On Tower Ireland Limited has applied to the local authority for planning permission to construct a 33 meter lattice mobile and broadband tower with headframe carrying telecommunications equipment at a site at Cappocksgreen in Ardee. The application also seeks planning for associated equipment and cabinets within a 2.4m palisade fence compound with access track.
A decision on the application is due by 21 September, with submissions due by 31 August.
