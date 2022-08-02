Search

02 Aug 2022

Robyn Hood coming to Anaverna House from tomorrow

Robyn Hood coming to Anaverna House from tomorrow

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

When the evil Sheriff of Bottingham forces extortionate taxes on the poor ordinary folk of Anaverna, Robyn Hood, a bandit girl with a heart of gold, and her trusty sidekicks Little John and Maid Muireann swear to fight back with all the weapons at their disposal: bows, arrows, and banter. Let the battle begin.

An Táin Arts Centre returns to the beautiful grounds of Anaverna house for the eighth year running with an outdoor, promenade family theatre show, from Wednesday 3rd to Sunday 7th August 2022.

A fresh new take on the classic tale all around the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House, Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves provides a slick visual feast and a healthy dose of hearty heroism and interactive silliness for the whole family.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Iron Annie coming to the Spirit Store

Come meet a Robyn Hood for the new century, join her band of Merry Men, and become a hero as you help right the wrongs of Ravensdale! Suitable for ages 5+.

Tickets cost €13.50/€7(concession)/€30 Offer (family of 4), plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person.

Tickets will not be available in Anaverna House and must be pre-booked online or at Box Office.

Ring the box office on 042 9332332 (open until 4pm Tues-Sat) to check ticket availability for each performance in advance of travel. See www.tain.ie for more information

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sport

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Multimedia

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sport

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Sponsored Content

Local News

Dundalk FC learn FAI cup round 2 opponents

Mick McDonnell of Longford Town in action against Runar Hauge of Dundalk during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match between Dundalk and Longford Town at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth.

Home

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media