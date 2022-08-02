Louth man fined for careless driving

A 22 year old man who collided with a motorist in the centre of Dromiskin was told he “came in too fast” by Judge Eirin McKiernan last week after CCTV footage had been viewed at Dundalk district court.

Brian Knipe with an address at Newrath, Dromiskin, who was before the court charged with dangerous driving, told Judge McKiernan he was only on the roads for six weeks, when the crash happened.

The court was shown CCTV footage from January 29th 2020 of a man exiting a shop, getting into his car and driving off but moments later it was struck by a car driven by the defendant, which had come around a bend and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

He ended up crashing into a petrol pump on the street outside the shop.

The Defence barrister said his client, who had no previous convictions, didn't seek to run off but went to the assistance of the other driver and stressed that everything was in order with his insurance.

He added this was Mr. Knipe's first car and the area was poorly lit and the road was greasy and wet at the time.

The investigating garda said while not well lit, there was adequate lighting and when the barrister pointed out there were no signs to slow down, the garda pointed out there was a 50 kilometer per hour speed limit.

Although Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it appeared to her his client “came in too fast” the barrister said that Mr. Knipe maintains he was within the speed limit.

The defendant under oath claimed the other driver had put his headlights on after pulling off and said he had been distracted by lights flashing on a wall for a split second.

The apprentice carpenter, who apologised for what happened, added the loss of his driving licence would have an impact on his ability to work and he hopes to travel to Canada or Australia.

Judge McKiernan said given he had only entered his guilty plea on the day the case was listed for a contested hearing, she would very reluctantly reduce the charge to careless driving and imposed a €250 fine.