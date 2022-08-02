Decision on new apartment complex in Dundalk delayed
A decision on a planning application that seeks to develop a new apartment complex in Dundalk has been delayed, with Louth County Council seeking further information from the developer on the proposed development.
Mr Eugene Devlin made an application in early June, seeking planning permission from the local authority for the construction of 16 new apartments across two three-storey apartment blocks and one two-storey apartment block at the Castletown Road in Dundalk.
The proposed development comprises a three storey apartment block consisting of four, two-bed ground floor apartments and four, three-bed duplex apartments; a two-storey apartment block consisting of two, two-bed ground floor apartments and two, two-bed first floor apartments; and a third three-storey apartment block consisting of two, two-bed ground floor apartments and two, three-bed duplex apartments. Also included in the application are provisions for 21 car park spaces and public and communal open space to service the proposed developments with private amenity space to service individual apartments.
A decision was due on the application by 28 July but the application has now been placed "on hold" by the local authority pending receipt of further information in relation to the development.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.