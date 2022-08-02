Search

03 Aug 2022

Decision on new apartment complex in Dundalk delayed

Local authority seeks further information on proposed development

Decision on new apartment complex in Dundalk delayed

Decision on new apartment complex in Dundalk delayed

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

A decision on a planning application that seeks to develop a new apartment complex in Dundalk has been delayed, with Louth County Council seeking further information from the developer on the proposed development.

Mr Eugene Devlin made an application in early June, seeking planning permission from the local authority for the construction of 16 new apartments across two three-storey apartment blocks and one two-storey apartment block at the Castletown Road in Dundalk.

The proposed development comprises a three storey apartment block consisting of four, two-bed ground floor apartments and four, three-bed duplex apartments; a two-storey apartment block consisting of two, two-bed ground floor apartments and two, two-bed first floor apartments; and a third three-storey apartment block consisting of two, two-bed ground floor apartments and two, three-bed duplex apartments. Also included in the application are provisions for 21 car park spaces and public and communal open space to service the proposed developments with private amenity space to service individual apartments. 

A decision was due on the application by 28 July but the application has now been placed "on hold" by the local authority pending receipt of further information in relation to the development.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sport

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Multimedia

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sport

PICTURES: 2022 Poc Fada in Cooley

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media