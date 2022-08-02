Cllr Reilly welcomes installation of high speed broadband in north Louth

Councillor John Reilly says he is delighted to welcome the installation and connection of a new broadband connection point (BCP) for the Roche Emmets clubrooms at Rathduff in Roche.

Cllr Reilly says that the BCP will be a major benefit to the clubrooms and the local community going forward. He claims that coming into politics during the pandemic, it was apparent to him that the area needed high speed broadband to accommodate the new working from home environment. "Going forward", he says, "our work patterns have changed and may no longer return to long commutes. It has been proven now that given the opportunity, so many people can work from home, improve their quality of family life, and of course become more environmentally friendly".

Roche Emmets chairman, Alan O'Connell, has said that this is a tremendous boost to the Roche Emmets club with Wi-Fi now available in the building. "We are bringing the clubrooms into the 21st century and the building will be more adaptable for other uses".

Currently, Cllr Reilly claims, free Wi-Fi is now available in the carpark by simply following a few straightforward steps to connect. It is now the north Louth councillor's new ambition to have a small digital hub available locally as a work station for people in the local community to use. He says he also wants to convey a very big thank you to Minister Heather Humphries TD for rural development. "Without her help, this project would not have been possible", he says.

The area from the Ballymascanlon roundabout right across to the Hackballscross area, by and large, according to Cllr Reilly, now has access to high-speed broadband.