01 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 1 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Aug 2022 9:54 AM

The death has occurred of Hugh Charles (Charlie) Callan of Fane View, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on 29 July 2022. Charlie, beloved husband of Ann (nee O’Callaghan), dear father of Elaine, Brian, Gillian and David. Will be deeply missed by his wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren Molly, Ben, Robyn, Seth and Hoshen, sons in law Rob and the late Dave, daughter in law Tali, sister Mairin Sibley, brother the late Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. 

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral home from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday. A Celebration of Charlie’s life will take place in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am, followed by a cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium, arriving at 2pm. The family would like to thank the staff of Beaumont Hospital for all their help and kindness to Charlie. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin Kelly of Bog Road, Tenure, Dunleer, Co. Louth and formerly of Beaulieu, Drogheda and Blackrock, Dundalk

On 30th July 2022 in his 77th year, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Charlie and Maisie and his brother Jim. Kevin, beloved husband of Betty and loving dad to Jim, Stephen, Mark, Gillian, Darren, Janice and Karl. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his 19 grandchildren, sister Geraldine, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and very close friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure, with burial afterwards in Mullary Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

May he rest in peace


 

