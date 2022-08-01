Bank Holiday Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Monday will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain moving up across the country, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too.
Highest temperatures will range 17 to 22 or 23 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.
The night will be damp, locally wet and breezy, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
Warm and muggy too with lowest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.
Cast of Iron Annie with Director Rhiann Jeffrey, Stage Manager Caoimhe McGee, and writer Luke Cassidy at the Spirit Store . Photo Credit: DME Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.