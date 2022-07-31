Sunday's weather forecast in Louth

Mostly dull to begin with lingering outbreaks of rain.
Sunny spells will likely develop with just well scattered showers following by the afternoon.
Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds.
Sunday night will be dry and calm for much of the night but with some mist and fog.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees, mildest across southern and eastern counties.
