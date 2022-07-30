Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers.
Longer drier spells will occur too though with some warm sunshine possibly breaking through.
Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees, in a mostly moderate southwest breeze.
Saturday night will see a mostly calm night with outbreaks of rain.
Patchy rain in Louth with some uncertainty remains to the track though.
Lowest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in Ulster, very mild and humid in the south with some mist and fog too.
Greg Sloggett of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.