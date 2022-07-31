Louth makers get involved in largest ever August Craft Month

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Louth.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft. People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Local makers such as Áine Dunne, Marlese Louw and the Bridge Street Studios team will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few. The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Here are just some of the exciting events on offer in County Louth.

Making Waves

Location: The Makers, 19 Main St Blackrock, Co Louth - Date: August 5th to 14th - Price: Free

Making Waves’ exhibition provides makers with the opportunity to take their craft to another level in a retail environment. The exhibition will promote products, craft and art which would not ordinarily be seen by the public in store.

Some of the craft makers taking part include Constance Short (Print), Caoilfionn Murphy O’Hanlon (Felt Making), Grace Brennan (Glass), Rachel Tinniswood (Mixed Media), Paula Stapleton (Mixed Media), Sarah Mckenna (Ceramics), Mary Cowan (Ceramics), Michele Hannan (Ceramics) and Mark Delaney (Wood).

Jewellery Making

Location: St Peters COI Parish Hall Drogheda, Peters Street, Drogheda, Louth - Date: 6th August - Price: Free

The Cottage Makers Share is a monthly workshop series to support the ethos of putting Homemade, Homegrown and Handcrafted back into the heart of the community. Makers are invited to share their skills, allow visitors to experience their work and take home some new tips and ideas on market day.

Clay artist Marlese Louw will introduce visitors to the the intriguing world of polymer clay. Participants will be guided in designing and creating their own piece of jewellery . Perfect for beginners of all ages.

Hand Spinning Local Sheep’s Wool

Location: An Cruach, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Louth - Date: 16th August - Price: Free

Participants will make their own yarn using local sheep’s wool. They will be introduced to finger spinning, drop spindle spinning and spinning wheel. The workshop will be hosted by at her studio in Co. Louth.

Bridge Street Studios 20/20

Location: Bridge Street Studios, 97 Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co Louth - Date: 25th August - Price: Free

Bridge Street Studios a thriving hub of craft and design in Dundalk town are hosting a 20/20 evening. Join the artists and makers in their atmospheric 275 year old building as they each present 20 slides/20 seconds exploring their diverse inspiration, craft and processes followed by Q+A and open studios.

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver this important initiative. For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.