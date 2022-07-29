Search

29 Jul 2022

Go ahead given to lay 4km of electric cables in Dundalk to serve solar farm

Kilcurly Solar Farm granted planning permission in 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

Louth County Council have granted planning permission to Harmony Solar Louth Limited, to lay around 4km of underground 38kV medium voltage electrical cables within public roads and on private lands between Kilkerley and Dundalk, to serve the Kilcurley Solar Farm, which was granted planning permission in 2021.

Harmony Solar Louth Limited, were granted planning permission in 2021 for a solar farm covering around 62.8 hectares at Kilkerley Dairy, just outside Dundalk.

According to the application, the cable will run for a distance of 4087m. Approximately 3593 metres of this will be within the public road and approximately 494 metres of cabling will be on private lands associated with the permitted Kilcurly Solar Farm. The underground cable is intended to connect the permitted 38kV substation in Kilcurly Solar Farm with the Dundalk 110kV ESB substation in Farndreg.

The development addresses covered in the application are: Kilcurly, Thomastown, Donaghmore, Mounthamilton, Lisnawilly, Farndreg & Demesne, Dundalk, Co Louth.

