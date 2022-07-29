Homeless figures in North East continue to rise
The number of homeless people in the North East rose again in June, with 96 adults accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 20-26 June 2022.
According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Monthly Homelessness Report for June 2022, 13 families with 30 child dependants also accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in June, six of which were single parent families.
Of the 96 homeless adults recorded last month, 91 were from Louth and five from Cavan. This is according to information from Louth County Council. 11 were aged 18-24; 56 aged 25-44; 23 aged 25-64; and six were 65 and over. 65 were male and 31 female.
Nationally, 7,421 adults and 3,071 children were reported last month as accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation, giving a total of 10,492 homeless people in June.
