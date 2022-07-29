Search

29 Jul 2022

North Louth: Templetown Beach to hold free environmental education event

Templetown Beach

Reporter:

Jason Newman

29 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

On Monday 1st August, An Taisce will be hosting a ‘pop-up beach hub’ event at Templetown Beach for local community members of all ages to engage in coastal environment education and awareness.

Louth County Council is encouraging the public to attend the event, which will showcase marine artefacts and have volunteers from An Taisce's Clean Coasts Programme on hand to discuss marine biodiversity, sand identification, tides, and other upcoming Clean Coasts initiatives. Templetown Beach, one of Co. Louth’s three Blue Flag Status Beaches, will be the first to trial the event before the stand travels to Port beach on the 13th August.

2022 was a record-breaking year for Irish beaches as An Taisce's Coastal Programmes awarded 95 Blue Flags and 62 Green Coast Awards.

A Blue Flag award requires several criteria to be met, including lifeguards, safety, excellent water quality, and parking.

The Blue Flag standard achieved is a testament to the Local Authority in Co Louth and the various volunteer groups that maintain and clean the beach.

You can visit the free beach hub at Templetown beach on Monday 1st August from 11am and at Port beach on Saturday 13th August from 11am. To find out more about Clean Coasts’ various projects and upcoming campaigns, please visit: www.cleancoasts.org.

