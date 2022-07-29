Two hospitalised following crash on M1 near Dundalk
Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 Motorway near Dundalk on Thursday 28th July at 8.45pm.
A male and female, both in their 70s were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
