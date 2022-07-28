Search

28 Jul 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 28 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Jul 2022 9:59 AM

The death has occurred of John Kavanagh of “Inglenook” St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and McKey Road, Finglas, Dublin

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 27 July 2022. John in his 50th year, much loved son Peter and Margaret née Kelleher, and sister of Sarah (Rotherham, England). John will be sadly missed by his parents, sister, brother-in-law Dave, aunts Patricia, Joan and Lyn, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Fergus Hanley of Cooley Lodge, Greenore, Louth

Suddenly, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Treasured and beloved husband of Margaret (nee Wilson), son of the late Michael and Mary and brother of Tony and the late Barbara. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, brother, sisters-in-law Mary, Una, Orla and Cecilia, brothers-in-law Sam, Owen and Gerard and Gena, nephews and nieces Fergus, Michelle, Orla, Fiona, Kathryn, Aoife, Isobel, Audrey, Sam, Ben and Dónal, grandnephew Thomas and a wide circle of family and friends, his nephew Tony Jr. predeceased him.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, driving via Anglesey Terrace, Euston Street and Shore Road to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation on www.irishheart.ie. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen McCormack (née O'Sullivan) of Kednaminsha, Inniskeen, Monaghan / Omeath, Louth / Lispole, Kerry

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kieron Woods of Abbey Court, Carlingford and formerly Castle Road, Dundalk

Suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his father Owen. Very deeply regretted by his beloved mother Kitty, sister Fiona and brothers Eugene, Eamon, Donal and Paul. Also by his brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rice Funeral Directors, Chapel Lane, Carlingford from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and 10:00 am Friday morning for friends and family to call. Removal on Friday at 10:40 am proceeding on foot to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. From there to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for service at 2:00pm.

May he rest in peace

